Trump Appeals Ruling That Blocks Cutting Off Sanctuary Cities

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Trump administration is appealing a judge’s ruling that blocks its effort to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

The administration filed the appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s order in two lawsuits — one brought by the city of San Francisco, the other by Santa Clara County.

The judge rejected the administration’s argument that the executive order applies only to a relatively small pot of money and said Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.

The administration has since moved to withhold one particular law enforcement grant from sanctuary cities, prompting a new round of lawsuits. A federal judge in Illinois blocked that move Friday.

