Police Seek Serial Peeper Targeting Alameda Neighborhood

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) – Police are searching for a man suspected of peeping into several homes in an Alameda neighborhood earlier this month.
According to a statement from police, the man peered into several homes along the 1600 and 1800 blocks of Santa Clara Avenue from September 9th through September 14th. All of the incidents took place between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.
Police said in all of the incidents, residents were at home and the suspect would leave the scene once spotted.
Surveillance video posted on the department’s Facebook page showed one of the incidents.
Police said the suspect is between 20 to 30 years old, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, weighing 160 to 180 pounds. The suspect has dark hair and a light complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alameda Police Department at (510) 337-8340.