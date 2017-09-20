NorCal Man Pleads Guilty To Illegally Killing Wild Bears In Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 20-year-old California man who illegally shot two brown bears and a deer in southeast Alaska has been fined $10,000.

Griffen Fales of Chico pleaded guilty Tuesday in Petersburg to wildlife misdemeanors.

Alaska State Troopers say Fales in 2015 shot two bears on Admiralty Island during a closed season and failed to salvage the meat or hide as required.

Troopers say Fales also killed a deer and did not possess a nonresident locking tag as required by law.

He was fined $30,000 with $20,000 suspended.

He was ordered to pay restitution of $3,000 for the three animals.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended. Fales will be on probation for one year and will lose his hunting privileges for five years.

