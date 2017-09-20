Artists Send Thoughts & Prayers To Mexico City Following Earthquake

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – A devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City on Tuesday and the death toll stands at 248, according to CBS News. While images of destruction and tragedy spread across social media. Musicians have responded to the grim news, offering their thoughts and prayers to survivors of the event.

Beyoncé led the tributes with a stark white-on-black Instagram post: “GOD BLESS MEXICO AND PUERTO RICO.” Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, Kacey Musgraves, Common and others shared their reactions and expressed affection for Mexico City—a frequent stop on North American tours.

UNICEF Mexico is accepting donations to fund relief efforts while supplies and food can be donated to Red Cross Mexico, Oxfam Mexico, and Save the Children Mexico.

See all the posts below:

