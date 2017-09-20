Big-Rig Leaking Acetone Prompts I-580 Lane Closures In Pleasanton

Filed Under: Big-Rig, Chemical spill, CHP, I-580, lane closure, Pleasanton

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Acetone spilled from a big-rig on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Pleasanton late Wednesday morning and is expected to keep lanes closed on the highway for several hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded at 10:56 a.m. to a report of a big-rig on the right shoulder of westbound Highway 580 east of Hopyard Road that was leaking some sort of fluid, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said.

The three right westbound lanes of the highway have been shut down in the area and will likely be closed until at least 2:45 p.m., Hahn said.

Authorities determined the fluid is acetone and are moving it from the leaking truck into other containers, according to Hahn.

He said the fluid did not spread to any nearby drains and is not affecting any wildlife.

