Castro Valley School District Vehicle Vandalized With Racist Graffiti

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – Alameda County sheriff’s officials said they are investigating the posting of racist graffiti on a school district truck in unincorporated Castro Valley as a hate crime.

Deputies were called to Canyon Middle School at 19600 Cull Canyon Road at about 6 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of racist graffiti and vandalism, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

The deputies found that a school district truck had been targeted with offensive and racist language written on the vehicle with a permanent black marker, according to Kelly.

The words consisted of disparaging and offensive racial remarks against members of the Jewish and African American communities, Kelly said.

In addition, swastikas were drawn on the vehicle and its rear window was smashed, he said.

No one witnessed the crime, but deputies are looking at surveillance footage from the surrounding area as part of their ongoing investigation, according to Kelly.

The sheriff’s office “will dedicate resources to find the person responsible,” Kelly said.

He added, “We take crimes of this nature seriously. Racist and offensive vandalism will not be tolerated in our schools.”

Kelly said the sheriff’s office has been in contact with the Castro Valley Unified School District and the district is assisting in the investigation.

“At this time, there are no credible threats against students or faculty,” he said.

Kelly said the sheriff’s office has increased patrols in and around all Castro Valley schools. Parents, students and faculty are urged to report any suspicious behavior, or any information they may have about the graffiti, to sheriff’s investigators at (510) 667-7721.

