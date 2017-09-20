City Attorneys For San Francisco, Oakland Announce Suit Against Big Oil

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The city attorneys of San Francisco and Oakland on Wednesday announced they are filing civil lawsuits against big oil companies for their role in damaging the planet.

The city attorneys say the entire area along San Francisco’s Embarcadero will be under water not just here but across the Bay in Oakland.

Officials told KPIX 5 that by the turn of the century, the areas known as the Embarcadero on both sides of San Francisco Bay as well as the ferry building and many other businesses and towers worth billions of dollars could be wiped out. They blame big oil for knowingly causing climate change.

With the back-to-back hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and now Maria hitting the Caribbean islands and the U.S., 2017 has become a record-breaking hurricane season.

San Francisco also experienced the hottest temperatures ever on record a few weeks ago.

With the recent extreme weather phenomena, SF City Attorney Dennis Herrera says a lawsuit against Big Oil over climate change is a long time coming.

“The science is undeniable,” said Herrera. “Climate change is altering our planet placing communities at risk.”

Herrera, alongside Oakland’s City Attorney Barbara Parker, are filing separate lawsuits on behalf of each city against the five largest investor-owned producers of fossil fuels in the world: Chevron, Exxon, BP, Shell and Conoco Phillips.

“Just like Big Tobacco, Big Oil knew the truth long ago,” said Parker.

They say just like tobacco companies who were sued in the 1980s, they created an ongoing so-called public nuisance that is now causing jeopardizing thousands of lives and $49 billion worth of bayside public and private property in Oakland and San Francisco.

“Fossil fuel companies were aware of these effects and continued to use profits at expense of residents,” explained Parker.

Herrera said studies show that by 2050, a 100-year flood will happen once every year. That means six percent of San Francisco will be inundated by 2100.

The lawsuit asks the courts to hold the big oil companies responsible for the costs of sea walls and any other infrastructure they need to protect San Francisco and Oakland for any future consequences of climate change and sea level rising.