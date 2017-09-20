Early Morning Oakland Apartment Fire Turns Deadly

Filed Under: Apartment fire, Deadly Fire, Fire, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An elderly man was killed after a intense fire roared through an apartment in a four-story complex in Oakland early Wednesday, authorities said.

Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Ian McWhorter said working smoke detectors inside the building may have saved others.

“It was an intense fire,” he said. “Fortunately, the building had working  smoke detectors so all the other residents in the building were able to escape unharmed.”

McWhorter said a call came in at 3:54 a.m. reporting a fire burning at 401 Fairmount Avenue.  Arriving firefighters saw flames billowing out of a top story apartment and raced in the battle the blaze.

“The crews did a good job containing the fire to one apartment,” McWhorter said.

However, crews discovered the elderly man’s body in the stairwell outside their top-floor apartment. He was declared dead at the scene.  The victim’s identity has not been released.

Another person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Their condition was not known.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch