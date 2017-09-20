Early Morning Oakland Apartment Fire Turns Deadly

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An elderly man was killed after a intense fire roared through an apartment in a four-story complex in Oakland early Wednesday, authorities said.

Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Ian McWhorter said working smoke detectors inside the building may have saved others.

“It was an intense fire,” he said. “Fortunately, the building had working smoke detectors so all the other residents in the building were able to escape unharmed.”

McWhorter said a call came in at 3:54 a.m. reporting a fire burning at 401 Fairmount Avenue. Arriving firefighters saw flames billowing out of a top story apartment and raced in the battle the blaze.

“The crews did a good job containing the fire to one apartment,” McWhorter said.

However, crews discovered the elderly man’s body in the stairwell outside their top-floor apartment. He was declared dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Another person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Their condition was not known.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.