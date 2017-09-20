Explosion Destroys House In Canoga Park

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Firefighters and police responded Wednesday afternoon to house explosion in Los Angeles neighborhood of Canoga Park.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the explosion happened shortly after 3 p.m. at a single family dwelling on the 7500 block of North Sale Avenue.
There were initial reports of one possible injury, according to fire officials, but that has not been confirmed yet.
Chopper footage shot of the scene showed one house that appeared to be destroyed. Debris from the explosion was strewn across the neighborhood and may have damaged other homes in the area.
According to LA Fire, firefighters were investigating to determine the cause of the explosion and ensuring that all utilities are secured and off. There are currently three fire companies and one ambulance on scene.