South Fremont BART To Be Closed For Next Two Weekends

FREMONT (CBS SF) – Transit officials are closing BART’s Warm Springs/South Fremont station for the next two weekends as part of the preparation for the Silicon Valley Extension’s upcoming opening.
The closure is set for Sept. 23 and 24 as well as Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. A free bus will run on those dates from the closed South Fremont station to the Fremont station every 20 minutes.
Commuters are advised to plan on a 20- to 30-minute delay, and anyone driving to BART should park at the Fremont station.
BART officials said they plan to install and test new software critical for the Silicon Valley Extension’s completion. They also issued apologies for the inconvenience the closure will cause for riders.
