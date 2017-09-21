California Lottery Scratcher Worth $3 Million Bought In Fremont

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – A Bay Area man is now a millionaire after winning $3 million with a single California Lottery scratcher ticket purchased in the East Bay, according to lottery officials.

Salvador Reyna recently purchased his winning $5 “Set for Life Scratchers” ticket at the 7-Eleven store located at 40820 Fremont Boulevard in Fremont, according to a California Lottery press release.

Since Reyna won the top prize of the game, he has been given the option of either receiving $10,000 a month for 25 years or taking the lump-sum cash option of $1,740,000.

Reyna’s odds of winning the $3 million prize were 1 in 4,824,784.

No other information about Reyna was available.

