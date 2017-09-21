Fresh Fish Sales From Boats To Resume At Fisherman’s Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fresh fish are returning to San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf.
Starting this weekend, San Francisco will allow fishermen to sell dabs, sole and rockfish from their boats at the popular tourist spot as part of a one-year pilot program.
Earlier this month the city’s Port Commission approved the program after a campaign by fishermen looking to increase their income.
The port is allowing only whole, gutted fish to be sold at a limited part of the harbor and only by San Francisco fishermen, comparing the program to a farmers’ market for fish.
San Francisco had allowed fish sales from boats under a similar plan between 1998 and 2000, after which the policy expired and was not renewed.
Some seafood purveyors who already sell filleted fish at the Wharf expressed concerns about the program, saying non-refrigerated fish is more vulnerable to contamination.
Wholesalers also say the arrangement could give smaller operators an unfair advantage.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.