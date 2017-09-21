Can iOS 11 Record You Without You Knowing? Experts Say Yes

CBS Local — The iPhone’s newest operating system is raising serious questions about the potential to invade a user’s privacy. According to multiple reports, iOS 11 has the ability to continue recording and save Snapchat or FaceTime videos without the person being recorded knowing about it.

iPhone’s newest update reportedly added a new feature called “screen recording.” With just a few clicks in the device’s control settings, users are able to record whatever is happening on their screen simply by swiping from the bottom and tapping the record button.

Beta testers of the iPhone’s new software have voiced their shock at the ability to record friends on Snapchat without their knowledge. After three months of testing, neither Apple or Snapchat has reportedly moved to change the recording workaround.

Oiiii with this new #iOS11 update you can screen record things like snapchat so people don’t get notifs of a screenshot. Savageee 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L8xR4r75Vk — Dan… (@SuPeRStaaRz) September 19, 2017

The potentially serious consequences of secretly recording people on iOS 11 is not the only issue with the new platform. Tech experts say that turning off the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on the iPhone’s new system doesn’t actually shut down those features. Andrea Barisani, a security researcher, has tweeted about the “uncomfortable” experience of using the operating system.

PSA: iOS 11 new control center WiFi and Bluetooth toggles don’t actually turn off their respective radios. — Andrea Barisani (@AndreaBarisani) September 20, 2017

The connectivity confusion was apparently done intentionally by Apple, who state on their website that iOS 11 won’t shut down Wi-Fi just by clicking it off.

“In iOS 11 and later, when you toggle the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth buttons in Control Center, your device will immediately disconnect from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth accessories. Both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth will continue to be available.”

According to tech security experts, the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issue creates an inviting target for hackers. Security firm Armis recently revealed eight “critical” vulnerabilities allowing hackers to take control of smartphones and computers through the owner’s Bluetooth. “The user is not involved in the process, they don’t have to have a Bluetooth connection active, just have Bluetooth on,” Armis co-founder Nadir Izrael said.