Mexico Hails Frida, Rescue Dog Who Has Saved Dozens Of Lives

(CBS SF) — One of the heroes emerging from the aftermath of Tuesday’s 7.1 earthquake in central Mexico is rescuer with four legs and a growing following.
Frida, a specially-trained Labrador Retriever, has saved the lives of at least a dozen people buried in Mexico’s most-recent quake as well as the one which hit southern Mexico on September 18.
The Mexican military’s Marine division (Secretaría de Marina) said in a Twitter post that Frida has saved more than 50 people during recent natural disasters, both in Mexico and other countries.
President Enrique Peña Nieto hailed Frida’s efforts on Twitter as well. “This is Frida,” he wrote. “She belongs to @SEMAR_mx and has helped save 52 lives in various natural disasters at national and international levels.”
Frida wears doggie-friendly goggles to protect her eyes from smoke and booties to protect her pads and allow her to dig in rough terrain.
She has participated in rescue missions in Central and South America, as well as Haiti.
Frida has become an internet sensation, while also bringing a spotlight on her canine companions.