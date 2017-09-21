Santa Clara Police Search For Alleged Serial Peeper

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Santa Clara police on Thursday asked for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been witnessed peeping into homes recently.
Police released a photo of the man, who was allegedly looking into homes in the area of Kiely Boulevard and Homestead Road.
Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lagergren at (408) 615-4823. Anyone who sees him can call police dispatch at (408) 615-5580.
