Santa Clara Police Search For Alleged Serial Peeper

Filed Under: Peeper, Peeping Tom, Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Santa Clara police on Thursday asked for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been witnessed peeping into homes recently.

Police released a photo of the man, who was allegedly looking into homes in the area of Kiely Boulevard and Homestead Road.

Police in Santa Clara said this man is suspected of peeping into residences near Homestead Road and Kiely Boulevard. (Santa Clara Police)

Police in Santa Clara said this man is suspected of peeping into residences near Homestead Road and Kiely Boulevard. (Santa Clara Police)

ALSO READ: Police Seek Serial Peeper Targeting Alameda Neighborhood

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lagergren at (408) 615-4823. Anyone who sees him can call police dispatch at (408) 615-5580.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch