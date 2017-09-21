Snow Advisory Issued For Lake Tahoe On Last Day Of Summer

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — On the heels of a historic ski season last winter, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Lake Tahoe area on Thursday, the last full day of summer.

Forecasters said an unseasonably cool weather system could drop 3 to 6 inches of snow along Interstate 80 above 7000 feet. Up to 8 inches was possible over higher peaks of the Sierra Nevada.

“Since late September is an unusually early time for this amount of snow we have decided to issue a winter weather advisory above 7000 feet with main concern near Donner pass,” the weather service said.

Cameras captured snow at Sierra-At-Tahoe resort and in the South Lake Tahoe area.

Snow in #Tahoe this morning. Roads will be slick, drive safe! Pic is @CalTrans camera Highway 89 at Squaw Valley. pic.twitter.com/IRibns25hG — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 21, 2017

#Snow in the Sierras today! This shot at the Y in #TahoeCity shows winter-like conditions…and Summer doesn’t end until tomorrow! 🏔❄️#cawx pic.twitter.com/o5HgMUjGbL — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 21, 2017

The early season flurries come a little over two months since the last of the Sierra resorts shutdown their runs for the 2016-2017 season.

During last year’s historic snow fall, Squaw Valley received 728 inches of snowfall and stayed open through July 4th.

According to new data released by NASA last Spring, the snowpack levels in the Sierra were larger than the last four years combined.

The Sierra snowpack is a major source of water for the San Francisco Bay Area and California’s Central Valley. NASA’s Airborne Snow Observatory (ASO) measured the Tuolumne Basin snowpack on April 1.

The critical annual measurement of snow revealed the snowpack was at 1.2 million acre-feet (1.5 cubic kilometers). According to NASA, that is enough snow to fill the Rose Bowl in Pasadena nearly 1,600 times.

To put that into perspective, NASA released a model showing the water content of snow in the Tuoloumne River Basin in 2015 and 2017.

The 2017 California snowpack is close to the largest on the record, NASA said. Those records consists of decades’ worth of snow measurements made at ground level.

The autumn equinox is set to take place at 1:02 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday.