Credit Card Skimmers Found At Antioch Gas Station

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Police are urging Antioch drivers to check to their credit and debit card accounts after officers found six skimmers at a Valero gas station Thursday.

At 11:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of credit card skimmers that were found at the Valero gas station at 2101 Somersville Road, according to police.

There, officers found six skimmers placed within the gas pumps.

Skimmers allow thieves to gain access to a user’s credit card.

Investigators are looking into how the skimmers got there, police said.

In the meantime, anyone who may have purchased gas at the station with a credit or debit card is encouraged to check with their banks for any potential fraudulent use of their card. Anyone who has found evidence of credit card fraud should contact their local law enforcement agency and file a report.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Antioch police at (925) 778-2441 or text 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.

