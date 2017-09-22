Fire Breaks Out At Apartment Tower Near San Francisco State

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Firefighters in San Francisco Friday morning are at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire at a 13-story building.

Firefighters responded at 5:36 a.m. to a report of a fire at 125 Cambon Drive.

Responding crews located a fire on the seventh floor of the building.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported two victims have been rescued from the blaze and transported to the hospital.

One of the victims had serious injuries, and two of the victims had moderate injuries.

The fire department evacuated the sixth, seventh and eighth floors of the building, and the rest of the building was asked to shelter in place.

Firefighters said the fire has been put out, but crews are still assessing the situation.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.