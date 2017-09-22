Cargo Containers Tumble Into Water At Port Of Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Divers and salvage crews probed the 50-foot depth of the Port of Oakland Friday for 10 massive empty cargo containers that tumbled off a freighter into the water.
Port of Oakland communications director Mike Zampa said 11 empty containers fell off the ship berth in the outer harbor on Thursday afternoon. Ten of those containers sunk into the waters.
“The good news is there were no injuries,” he said. “There were no spills, leaks or pollution. The containers are stretched in an area along the dock.”
Zampa said divers were tasked with pinpointing the location of the submerged containers.
“A crane will arrive around noon time and begin the salvage of the containers,” he said. “It could take all day, but the goal is to have all 11 containers back on the dock.”
Zampa said the cause of the incident was still under investigation. He said it was just the second time in his 11 years with the port that containers have fallen off a ship and into the water.