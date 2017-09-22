Coulter Says She Will Skip UC Berkeley’s ‘Free Speech Week’

BERKELEY (AP) — Conservative commentator Ann Coulter on Friday said she is not coming to “Free Speech Week” at the University of California in Berkeley amid growing signs the event could fizzle.

The university says it is planning tight security around the event organized by student group the Berkeley Patriot and right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos and scheduled to start Sunday.

Coulter told The Associated Press by email Friday that Yiannopoulos’ team was in touch about speaking, but she heard the school administration was “dead set on blocking” the event so she decided not to bother.

UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof issued a statement Friday morning regarding reports that the Berkeley Patriot has cancelled the events, indicating that officials had not received any confirmation from the student group.

“However, the campus has not heard directly from the students and must, for the time being, proceed with plans to provide for the safety and security of the campus community and any speakers who may still be planing to come to Berkeley,” the statement read.

The statement said the UC Berkeley police department would continue working in concert “with an unprecedented number of allied law enforcement agencies” and continue to prepare “to provide needed security for these events.”

The statement concluded with a reiteration that the university was committed “to the First Amendment and Free Speech” and was “in the process of spending close to a million dollars on these security arrangements” to ensure that the events are safe.

Yiannopoulous countered the rumors with a Facebook post, denying that “Free Speech Week” has been cancelled and saying the plans for the week will be outlined in a Saturday press conference at 1:30 p.m.

Despite the reports of the events being cancelled, activist and Berkeley middle school teacher Yvette Felarca is scheduled to hold a press conference early Friday evening on the steps of Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus.

She will reportedly issue a public call to action to the broader community to shut down Yiannopoulos and his “week of alt-right terror.”

Late Thursday night, a group put up posters with a variety of messages, among them “Feminists Stop Being Fat Let Milo Speak,” “F*** Your Commie Trash,” and “Your City Is Run By Thugs In Black Masks.”

Students and faculty at UC Berkeley say they’re getting tired of the campus being a political flashpoint.

Many students described the disruptions as an annoyance and say they try to stay away from protests due to fears about violence.

