Kylie Jenner Pregnant With First Child

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Kylie Jenner attends the Jeremy Scott collection Front Row during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week)
Kylie Jenner (credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan?

Several media outlets including TMZ and People are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’s request for comment.

