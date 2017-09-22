Nearly $1 Million In Jewelry Stolen In Great Highway Auto Burglary

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four antique jewelry pieces worth about $900,000 were stolen during an auto burglary in a parking lot along San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, police announced Friday.
Investigators said the heist took place around noon on Aug. 21 in the parking lot off the Great Highway near Balboa Street.
The thieves, possibly driving a 2000 blue Acura TL, shattered a rear driver’s side window of a 2016 black Cadillac Escalade and stole two tote bags from the rear cargo area.
Among the items stolen were:
- An 18K yellow gold tassel necklace
- A cushion cut diamond earrings, approximately 4 carats each
- An 18K yellow gold cuff bracelet
- A diamond and pearl tassel necklace
Anyone with information regarding the initial auto burglary or the whereabouts of any of these four jewelry pieces, is encouraged to contact the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with TIP411