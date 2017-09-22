Popular Community Market Owner Killed In SF Hit-And-Run

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A popular owner of several neighborhood grocery markets in San Francisco was killed in an early Friday morning hit-and-run near the Produce Market in the city’s Bayview neighborhood, authorities said.
The San Francisco medical examiner identified the victim as Konstantinos “Gus” Vardakastanis. The 57-year-old was well-known in the neighborhoods as the owner of Gus’s Community Market, Haight Street Market and Noriega Produce.
San Francisco police said they were searching for a silver sedan with windshield and front end damage. The suspect vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of
speed and fled the scene.
Investigators said Vardakastanis was fatally struck at 2 a.m. as he crossed Jerrold Street outside of the Produce Market after shopping for his markets. He was declared dead at the scene.
The San Francisco Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit was investigating the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.