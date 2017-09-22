Man Arrested At Powell BART On Outstanding Warrant, Drug Possession

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART police on Thursday arrested a man on an outstanding warrant and in connection with possession of illicit drugs at the Powell Street Station in San Francisco.
Lance Laudenslager, 29, was arrested on suspicion of a narcotics violation and on an outstanding warrant, police said.
On Thursday at 7:26 p.m., officers saw Laudenslager preparing to inject narcotics while he was inside the Powell Street Station, police said.
Laudenslager was detained, and during a records check, police learned he was wanted on an outstanding $75,000 arrest warrant.
He was taken into custody without incident.
