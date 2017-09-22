San Jose Duo Allegedly Directed Mentally Disabled Teen To Rob Women

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police said they have arrested three suspects in a series of brazen snatch-and-grab jewelry robberies, which targeted Asian women walking in parking lots in San Jose.

Police said they arrested Dominic Shamo, 21, and Juan Arzate, 20, and a 17-year-old boy, all of San Jose, on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery.

According to police, the suspects approached multiple victims and forcibly removed jewelry from them before fleeing on foot.

Police said the trio was walking behind another victim on Sept. 4 when a concerned citizen called police. Officers found the suspects in the area of McKee Road and North Jackson Avenue, where they were able to link the three suspects to at least four other robberies in the area between August and September 2017.

An investigation into the robberies revealed that Shamo and Arzate directed the juvenile, who is mentally disabled, to grab the jewelry from the victims.

Shamo and Zarate were both booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and the minor was booked into Juvenile Hall.

San Jose police are asking for the public’s help in identifying other victims who may not have reported their robbery to police. Those wishing to report them can call Detective Michael White at (408) 277-4166.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.