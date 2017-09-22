Three Stabbed, Five Detained In Friday Morning San Jose Fight

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose said they detained five people late Friday morning after a group of employees and contractors got into a fight that led to a stabbing, a police spokesman said.
According to Sgt. Enrique Garcia, police received a call about someone getting stabbed at a warehouse in the 2000 block of South 10th Street at 11:46 a.m.
Before officers arrived, Garcia said another call was made to police that a firearm had been discharged in the area.
Garcia said officers arrived to discover three men suffering from at least one stab wound each. All three were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Garcia said no shooting victims have been located at this time but the investigation is ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.