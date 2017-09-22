Wu-Tang Clan Mention Martin Shkreli On New Song ‘Lesson Learn’d’

VIDEO: Check out new track, which contains explicit language, here.
By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – Wu-Tang Clan have released a new new song, “Lesson Learn’d,” from the group’s upcoming album, Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues.
On the new track, which features Redman, Inspectah Deck mentions “pharma-bro” Martin Shkreli, who famously purchased the only copy of Wu-Tang’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin for $2 million: “My price hikin’ like the pills Martin Shkreli sell.”
Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues is now available for pre-order, which provides buyers with an instant download of “Lesson Learn’d.”
