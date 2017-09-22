WATCH LIVE: NBA Champion Golden State Warriors Hold Media Day Interviews

Wu-Tang Clan Mention Martin Shkreli On New Song ‘Lesson Learn’d’

VIDEO: Check out new track, which contains explicit language, here.

 
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Wu-Tang Clan have released a new new song, “Lesson Learn’d,” from the group’s upcoming album, Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues.

Martin Shkreli arrested

Martin Shkreli (C), CEO of Turing Pharmaceutical, is brought out of 26 Federal Plaza by law enforcement officials after being arrested for securities fraud on December 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

On the new track, which features Redman, Inspectah Deck mentions “pharma-bro” Martin Shkreli, who famously purchased the only copy of Wu-Tang’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin for $2 million: “My price hikin’ like the pills Martin Shkreli sell.”

Related: Martin Shkreli Puts Rare Wu-Tang Clan CD on eBay

Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues is now available for pre-order, which provides buyers with an instant download of “Lesson Learn’d.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

