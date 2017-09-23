1 Dead, Another Wounded In Sonoma County Shooting

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in Forestville, a census-designated place in Sonoma County, that left one man dead and another gravely wounded Friday night, sheriff’s officials said.
Around 6:40 p.m., Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies and the Henry One helicopter responded to a call about a shooting at River Road and Trenton Healdsburg Road, Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.
Helicopter crew members spotted two men down, Crum said. One was dead and the other had life-threatening injuries. The helicopter flew the injured man to the hospital, where he is on life support and not expected to survive, Crum said.
Both men are in their 40s, Crum said. Their names aren’t being released at present because their families haven’t been told yet.
There is a marijuana grow near the place where the shooting took place and the sheriff’s office suspects the deaths were marijuana-related, Crum said.
Detectives have been working through the night and into this morning to figure out what happened and identify a suspect, Crum said.