1 Dead, Another Wounded In Sonoma County Shooting

Filed Under: Crime, Fatal shooting, Forestville, Gun violence, Homicide, Sonoma County, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in Forestville, a census-designated place in Sonoma County, that left one man dead and another gravely wounded Friday night, sheriff’s officials said.

Google Street View

Intersection of River Road and Trenton Healdsburg Road in Sonoma County. (Google Street View)

Around 6:40 p.m., Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies and the Henry One helicopter responded to a call about a shooting at River Road and Trenton Healdsburg Road, Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Helicopter crew members spotted two men down, Crum said. One was dead and the other had life-threatening injuries. The helicopter flew the injured man to the hospital, where he is on life support and not expected to survive, Crum said.

Both men are in their 40s, Crum said. Their names aren’t being released at present because their families haven’t been told yet.

There is a marijuana grow near the place where the shooting took place and the sheriff’s office suspects the deaths were marijuana-related, Crum said.

Detectives have been working through the night and into this morning to figure out what happened and identify a suspect, Crum said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch