Police Release Video, Photo Of 3 Suspects Who Grabbed 92-Year-Old Woman’s Purse

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — San Rafael police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three female suspects who allegedly stole a purse from a 92-year-old Greenbrae woman at a shopping center last week.

According to police, on Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m., the suspects drove into the east parking lot of Northgate Mall at 5800 Northgate Drive in San Rafael’s Terra Linda neighborhood.

The suspects parked their vehicle, a newer gray Nissan, in an open slot across from the victim’s car. A black female suspect exited the Nissan from a rear door and approached the elderly victim from behind as she entered her car, police said.

The suspect forcibly took the victim’s purse and quickly fled to the suspect vehicle, police said.

The suspect who stole the purse was described as a young black female with a thin build and black hair pulled up in a bun. She was wearing a blue denim jacket, a white cowl-neck shirt, dark-colored Adidas leggings with white stripes, sandals and carrying a brown canvas backpack.

@SanRafaelPolice seeking help identifying three suspects in purse snatch from 92-year old woman at Northgate Mall https://t.co/aoBwNPNtLs pic.twitter.com/eXrYVL6X4L — San Rafael Police (@SanRafaelPolice) September 22, 2017

The driver of the suspect vehicle was described as a black female with a thin build, black hair with two short corn-rows pulled back. She was wearing a short-sleeve blue and white tie-dye shirt, ankle-length blue jeans and white Nike Air-type high-top sneakers.

The third suspect in the vehicle was described as a black female with a medium to heavy build wearing a green-colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a black tank top or bra underneath, tan-colored leggings and sandals.

Police have released video and images of the suspects. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call San Rafael police at (415) 485-3000.