Family Hostage Standoff at SF Nob Hill Apartment Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An officer-involved shooting occurred early Sunday morning in San Francisco, a police spokesman said.

At 11:35 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a domestic violence incident involving a weapon at an apartment in the first block of Salmon Street in the city’s Nob Hill neighborhood, according to San Francisco police Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

The male suspect was inside with his wife and two children, 5 and 11 years old, Andraychak said.

Officers arrived on the scene and heard yelling. At 11:45 p.m. a shot was fired from inside the apartment, Andraychak said.

The suspect would not release his family and police negotiated with him into the morning. At 2:50 a.m. today, the suspect stopped negotiating and a shot was fired inside the apartment, Andraychak said.

Out of concern for the hostages, officers entered the apartment.

That’s when an officer-involved shooting occurred inside the apartment, Andraychak said.

The suspect, who was shot, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Andraychak said.

All three victims, the mother and both children, were rescued and received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

According to Andraychak, the shooting remains under investigation by the San Francisco Police Department’s internal affairs division, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Police Accountability and the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office.

