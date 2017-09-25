1 Person Cited At UC Berkeley Protest Against White Supremacy

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — One person was cited and released during a protest against white supremacy at the University of California at Berkeley Monday, according to campus police.

At one point the protesters were on the steps of Wheeler Hall and inside the classroom and office building, which is in the center of the university’s campus, university officials said.

UC Berkeley police spokeswoman Sgt. Sabrina Reich said Russell Bates, 70, who has no affiliation with the university, was arrested at Wheeler Hall for wearing a mask to conceal his identity but was released after he was cited.

The rally came one day after conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos made a brief on-campus appearance in the wake of the canceled “Free Speech Week” that had been planned by right wing student groups.

A group called United Against Right Wing Violence said it helped organize the protest in response to the abortive “Free Speech Week” events that were canceled at the last minute.

City of Berkeley police said Monday that even though the event has been called off they will still enforce a temporary ban of sticks, pipes, poles and anything else that they said could cause a riot at three city parks: Civic Center Park, Ohlone Park and Willard Park.

They said there also will be temporary rules prohibiting various weapons, including bricks, rocks, axes, mace, knives, firearms, dynamite and torches, in a defined area that’s bounded by Martin Luther King, Jr. Way to the west, Piedmont Avenue to the east, Dwight Way to the south and Cedar Street to the north.

Organizers of Monday’s protest couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

At least 11 people were arrested in a demonstration at the campus on Sunday before, during and after a brief appearance by right-wing speaker Yiannopoulos.