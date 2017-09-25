CHP Ask For Public’s Help In Bridge Toll Plaza Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol is looking to the public for help finding a driver and an accomplice suspected of robbing two Bay Area toll plazas over the weekend.

The robberies happened at the toll plazas at the Carquinez Bridge and the Bay Bridge on Sunday.

At 4 a.m., the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza was robbed by two suspects as they drove in a black Mercedes S550 sedan with CarMax paper license plates and distinctive chrome accents added to the vehicle.

The suspects are described as black men wearing blue and purple latex gloves, CHP officials said.

At about 2 p.m., suspects robbed the Bay Bridge toll plaza. The suspects and their vehicle matched the description of the suspects and vehicle in the first robbery, CHP officials said.

CHP offered more details about the crime during a press conference Monday afternoon.

“These individuals face charges of robbery, they face charges of grand theft and of brandishing a weapon,” said CHP Officer Jonathan Fransen.

The robbery at the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza netted the suspects about $1,200. The robbery at the Bay Bridge toll plaza got the suspects $2,996 dollars before they sped away.

“It’s not just the toll collector that was put in jeopardy; it was also the potential motorists passing by, said Fransen. “So collectively, as a community, we ask that anyone who saw anything to not hesitate to contact us.”

Parties with information can reach CHP investigators at 707-551-4100.