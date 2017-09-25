CHP Ask For Public’s Help In Bridge Toll Plaza Robberies

Filed Under: Carquinez Bridge, CHP, Crime, Police, San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, Toll Booth

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol is looking to the public for help finding a driver and an accomplice suspected of robbing two Bay Area toll plazas over the weekend.

The robberies happened at the toll plazas at the Carquinez Bridge and the Bay Bridge on Sunday.

22007325 1617750334915947 192416466444734703 n CHP Ask For Publics Help In Bridge Toll Plaza Robberies

Suspect vehicle bridge toll robbery (CHP)

At 4 a.m., the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza was robbed by two suspects as they drove in a black Mercedes S550 sedan with CarMax paper license plates and distinctive chrome accents added to the vehicle.

21765197 1617750364915944 8791378389024158483 n CHP Ask For Publics Help In Bridge Toll Plaza Robberies

Suspect vehicle bridge toll robbery (CHP)

The suspects are described as black men wearing blue and purple latex gloves, CHP officials said.

toll robbery CHP photo

Suspect in bridge toll robbery (CHP)

At about 2 p.m., suspects robbed the Bay Bridge toll plaza. The suspects and their vehicle matched the description of the suspects and vehicle in the first robbery, CHP officials said.

CHP offered more details about the crime during a press conference Monday afternoon.

“These individuals face charges of robbery, they face charges of grand theft and of brandishing a weapon,” said CHP Officer Jonathan Fransen.

The robbery at the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza netted the suspects about $1,200. The robbery at the Bay Bridge toll plaza got the suspects $2,996 dollars before they sped away.

“It’s not just the toll collector that was put in jeopardy; it was also the potential motorists passing by, said Fransen. “So collectively, as a community, we ask that anyone who saw anything to not hesitate to contact us.”

Parties with information can reach CHP investigators at 707-551-4100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch