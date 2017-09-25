Fire Destroys 6 Vehicles At San Jose Auto Repair Shop

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fire at a San Jose auto repair and detail shop Monday afternoon destroyed six vehicles, a fire spokesman said.
The one-alarm fire was first reported at 1:08 p.m. at Rivera’s Auto Repair and Detail Shop at 701 Kings Row, Suite 61E.
Fire spokesman and Acting Capt. Joshua Padron said as of shortly before 2:30 p.m. that the fire had been put out but firefighters were still putting out hot spots.
Six vehicles were destroyed. Padron said firefighters did a good job keeping the fire from spreading to adjacent businesses.
The adjacent units sustained only heat damage so they will be able to continue to operate.
No one was injured. Padron said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
