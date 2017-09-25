Growing Brush Fire Shuts Down Riverside Freeway In SoCal

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A fast-moving brush fire broke out Monday near the Riverside (91) Freeway on the border of Orange and Riverside counties and quickly grew up to 250 acres, authorities said.
CBS Los Angeles reports that the Canyon Fire started around 1 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 91 in the west Corona area before spreading to the Coal Canyon Trail, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.
By 3 p.m., the fire was spreading at a “rapid rate” as roughly 100 firefighters were on scene along with helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.
Two eastbound right lanes at Coal Canyon Road were closed to make room for firefighting equipment, which led to a traffic backup for about seven miles, a CHP spokesperson said.
No structures were threatened even as Santa Ana winds were blowing 20 to 25 mph were fanning the flames, according to reports.