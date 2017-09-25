Guns Stolen From Off-Duty Police Officer’s Car In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two handguns were stolen from the vehicle of an off-duty officer from Taft, a city in Kern County, while it was parked near the Oakland airport late Monday morning, Oakland police said.

The officer’s vehicle was broken into while it was parked in the 400 block of Hegenberger Road at 11:16 a.m. Monday, according to Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson.

She said the officer was traveling on business in an unmarked city of Taft vehicle.

Watson said, “The Oakland Police Department understands the seriousness of the items that were taken in this auto burglary. Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently to identify who is responsible for this crime, effecting an arrest and recovering the stolen property.”

She said anyone who has information about the theft of the guns should call the Oakland Police Department’s burglary unit at (510) 238-3951.

Taft is located in the San Joaquin Valley and is about 30 miles west-southwest of Bakersfield.

