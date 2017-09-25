Pig Hunter Rescued After Falling Into Ravine Near Healdsburg

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) – Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies and crews from Cal Fire and the Healdsburg Fire Department rescued a pig hunter who fell down a ravine west of Healdsburg on Saturday morning.
The 71-year-old Vallejo man was hunting with his son in the area of 4160 Shaina Way in unincorporated Sonoma County when he fell 200 feet. He broke multiple bones and was unable to get out of the ravine, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.
Crews from Cal Fire cut three trees with chainsaws to open a hole in the canopy big enough for sheriff’s helicopter pilot Paul Bradley to lower a paramedic to the injured hunter, Crum said.
The hunter was secured in a stretcher and flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital because his injuries were so severe, Crum said. An update on his condition was not immediately available from the sheriff’s office.
