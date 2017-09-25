Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million To Puerto Rico Following Hurricane

She was joined by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Jennifer Lopez (credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Jennifer Lopez joined New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in Puerto Rico over the weekend to provide support to those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. In a press conference on Sunday, September 24th, the singer revealed that she’ll be donating $1 million from her Las Vegas residency to Puerto Rico aid and recovery.

“What’s foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help,” Lopez said in a statement. “Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by two of the most devastating hurricanes we’ve ever seen: Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rossello.”

Lopez is also working with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to raise money for Puerto Rico. Rodriguez has already helped acquire donations from the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball.

“Today I stood with @nygovcuomo in aiding the people of Puerto Rico with their recovery from the devastating storms they have endured this hurricane season,” Lopez captions a video from Cuomo on Instagram.

Cuomo also announced that he’ll be launching a state effort to help Puerto Rico which will encourage New York residents to donate goods as well as raise funds from the business community for organizations in Puerto Rico.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

