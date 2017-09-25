John Madden: The Incredible, Statistical Beat Down of Raiders

(KCBS/AP) – Last week, Coach Madden speculated, along with many others, that the Oakland Raiders would do well against the Washington Redskins.

But that didn’t come to fruition, as evidenced by the team’s 27-10 loss over the weekend.

Derek Carr threw two interceptions and the Raiders’ vaunted rushing offense had just 32 yards in a blowout loss to the Redskins. Oakland had 128 total offensive yards, scoring only after a pair of Washington turnovers. Raiders players hope they can shake off the 27-10 defeat quickly and prepare to visit the Denver Broncos.

“Well, I think they were a little full of themselves,” Madden said of the Raiders. “And I think that, you know, they were flat and then you know, you can’t be flat for three hours. That’s not an answer.”

“You may be flat for a while but you have to work your way out of it,” said Madden. “You have to work yourself out.”

Next up for the Raiders: they visit the Denver Broncos in an AFC West match-up Sunday.