7,500 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized In Monterey County Bust

MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) – Authorities in Monterey County served search warrants Friday at three homes where residents were allegedly growing marijuana illegally.

According to Monterey County sheriff’s officials, all the warrants were served on Argyle Road in Lockwood and were the culmination of a months-long investigation into illegal marijuana cultivation.

The first warrant was served at 62965 Argyle Road where 20-year-old Arian Prather-Mooney and 27-year-old Vincent Phillipis were allegedly found to be illegally cultivating marijuana without a county permit and in an area not zoned for cultivation, sheriff’s officials said.

According to sheriff’s officials, 678 marijuana plants weighing 5,400 pounds were eradicated and destroyed. Authorities also seized a handgun, a shotgun and two rifles.

The second warrant was served at 62973 Argyle Road where Jose Luis Nunez, 39, was found to be illegally cultivating marijuana without a permit in an area not zoned for cultivation. Authorities eradicated and destroyed 1,048 marijuana plants weighing 1,860 pounds, sheriff’s officials said.

The third warrant was served at 63101 Argyle Road where 45-year-old Timothy Fisher was found to be illegally cultivating marijuana without a permit in an area not zoned for cultivation. Authorities seized 72 marijuana plants weighing 260 pounds, sheriff’s officials said.

During this investigation, authorities seized and destroyed 1,798 plants weighing 7,520 pounds. They also seized four firearms, sheriff’s officials said.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office served the warrants with the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team and the California Fish and Game Wardens with assistance from other county agencies.

