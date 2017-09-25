Oakland Police Cruiser Crashes While Responding To Call; 3 Injured

OAKLAND (CBS / AP) — Officials in say two police officers in Oakland have been hospitalized after crashing while responding to a call about a shooting.
Oakland Police says the officers and third person were injured Monday.
The crash took place around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of International Boulevard and High Street.
The officers were responding to a call from another unit that stopped a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting incident when their SUV collided with another car.
Police say the injured officers were transported to the hospital in stable condition. A civilian involved in the crash was also injured and is in stable condition.
