‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Trailer Takes On George Michael’s ‘Freedom ’90’

(RADIO.COM) – A new trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 arrived and it features a George Michael classic.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow return as part of the female acappella crew the “Barden Bellas”; their take on Michael’s “Freedom ’90,” soundtracks the new clip.

In the latest installment of the franchise, The Bellas reunite for one last singing competition at an overseas USO tour and the new trailer hints a record deal for Kendrick’s character “Beca”.

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters on December 20th.

