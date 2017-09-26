8 Hospitalized Including Pregnant Woman In Mill Valley Crash

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – Authorities in Mill Valley are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles and a pregnant woman who were struck by a driver who apparently had a medical emergency, according to Marin County Sheriff’s officials.

The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. at the In-N-Out restaurant in unincorporated Marin County at 798 Redwood Highway in the Strawberry Village Shopping Center, according to the CHP.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Department said that the driver of a truck had some sort of medical emergency while driving on northbound Highway 101.

The truck — a green GMC Sierra — crashed through a chain-link fence and struck several vehicles in the parking lot, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A sheriff’s spokesperson also confirmed that a pregnant woman was hit.

At least six vehicles were struck and damaged in the parking lot.

Both the driver of the truck and the pregnant woman transported to the hospital, the sheriff’s department spokesperson confirmed.

South Marin Fire later added that up to eight people total were hospitalized.

Up to 8 people went to the hospital this afternoon including 2 in critical condition.This following an accident NB101 near Redwood. pic.twitter.com/oWaDkMIJbg — Southern Marin Fire (@SMFDinfo) September 26, 2017

The crash shut down the Redwood Highway for a period of time and slowed traffic on northbound Highway 101.

As of shortly after 3:30 p.m., the Marin County Sheriff’s Twitter account posted that normal traffic would be resuming shortly as the scene was cleared.

