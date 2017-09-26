Beyoncé Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Flowers And Ivy Park Gear

The two collaborated on Gaga's song "Telephone" in 2009
Filed Under: Beyonce, Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia, Lady Gaga
VIDEO: Watch the emotional new trailer, which contains explicit language, here.

 
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Beyoncé has shown love and support to Lady Gaga with a sweet care package.

The warm gesture between the pop mega-stars came in light of Gaga revealing that she’s dealing with the chronic pain condition, fibromyalgia, causing her to postpone her European tour.

Related: Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffers From Chronic Pain Condition Fibromyalgia

Beyoncé sent Gaga a sweatshirt from her Ivy Park clothing line, as well as a bouquet of flowers, which Gaga shared on social media.

“Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt,” Gaga posted on Instagram alongside a selfie wearing the Ivy Park top. “Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤️.”

Gaga followed with another post showing a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Beyoncé, explaining how Bey inspired her early in her career.

“This was so kind. If I hadn’t seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up,” Gaga shared on the post. “You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going.”

See the Instagram posts below:

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé collaborated on Gaga’s on the song “Telephone” on her third EP The Fame Monster, released in 2009.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch