Fear Overload Scream Park Returns To The Bay Area For 2017

Filed Under: Fear Overload Scream Park, San Leandro
VIDEO: Fear Overload Scream Park – Event Trailer 2017

SAN LEANDRO (LIVE 105) – Friday night, September 29th marks the return of the multi-haunted house attraction ‘Fear Overload Scream Park’ to San Leandro’s Bayfair Center.

The scream park features a pair of haunted houses – their signature attraction ‘Plastic Surgeon’ & ‘Static Noise’.

Plastic Surgeon will put you in the home of a deranged serial killer who has performed botched hack-jobs to his victims’ faces. Static Noise will drag you into the depths of the underworld and you’ll navigate the total darkness by flashlight.

Not who you wanna run into…

A post shared by Fear Overload Scream Park (@fearoverload) on

Tickets will get you access into both houses and they start at $25. For Saturdays & on Halloween they’ll be $30. Grab them here.

Fear Overload Scream Park will also host an ‘Aliens Vs. Nerf Guns’ event on the weekend of November 10 & 11. More on that here.



By Dallas

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch