‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harington Engaged To Rose Leslie

Filed Under: Engaged, Game of Thrones, Kit Harington, Marriage, Rose Leslie
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall on April 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Kit Harington & Rose Leslie at The 2017 Olivier Awards (credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

(CBS SF) – According to a source with People Magazine, two actors from the hit HBO series Game of Thrones are reportedly engaged to be married, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie.

In 2012, Leslie played Ygritte, the wildling Jon Snow (Harington) encounters beyond the Wall and winds-up being seduced by her. At the same time, in real life, rumors began to swirl of a romance between the two actors. Setting off a myriad of memes all over the internet.

gameofthronesdl04 Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington Engaged To Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie & Kit Harington on “Game of Thrones” (credit: HBO)

Eventually, Harrington and Leslie officially came out as a couple in April of 2016 during the Olivier Awards in London.

In an interview with People, Leslie described Harrington as a “lovely and funny man, and a dear friend,”

“We had known each other before we started working together on Game of Thrones,” Leslie continues. “It was always such a privilege to be working opposite him and such a blessing that we get on in real life because it made our characters more believable.”

The couple’s reps did not respond to People Magazine’s request for a comment.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch