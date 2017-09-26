Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — And baby makes three…

Reality show star Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby with her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

According to TMZ, Kardashian is 3 months pregnant. The pair have been dating for about a year.

gettyimages 694346394 Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Tristan Thompsons Baby

Khloe Kardashian attends Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Canadian-born Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Khloe joins her sisters Kim and Kylie, who are also expecting.

Kim and her husband Kanye are reportedly expecting a baby via surrogate. Kylie is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

All three women are due to deliver in 2018.

Last year, Khloe divorced NBA player Lamar Odom after seven years of marriage. The pair had no children.

