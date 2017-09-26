KPIX 5 Reporter Gets Surprise On-Camera Marriage Proposal

MOUNT TAMALPAIS (CBS SF) – Moments after KPIX 5 reporter Emily Turner had finished her live shot for the 5 p.m. news, she ended up being part of an even more dramatic story that was caught on camera.

She had been reporting on a story about Marin County being one of the few places in the Bay Area still using “fire lookouts” on days with high fire danger.

It was just after she finishing her report that she saw her boyfriend Daniel Bowen walking towards her wearing a suit.

“What? What are you doing here?” Emily asked has he approached her smiling.

His intentions were quickly made clear. He walked up to her and took a knee.

“Emily Elizabeth Turner, I’m in love with you. And I never knew love could be so grand until you came into my life. You’re my best friend. You’re my better half. I would love nothing more than for you to be my wife,” Daniel said before asking Emily to marry him.

Emily tearfully said accepted as he stood up, kissed her and placed an engagement ring on her finger.

Afterwards, she told 6 p.m. anchors Allen Martin and Veronica De La Cruz that she was completely surprised.

“I had no idea that was going to happen today. Everybody played it off so well!” Emily said.

Allen revealed that Daniel had been coordinating with the newsroom to figure out what the perfect story for him to spring his surprise afterwards would be.

The KPIX 5 News Team offers congratulations and best wishes for a happy life together to Emily and Daniel!