Report: Raiders Negotiating To Stay In Oakland Through 2020 Season

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Concerns about construction delays of their new $1.9 billion Las Vegas stadium has the Oakland Raiders holding informal conversations with Oakland Coliseum officials about playing in the East Bay during the 2020 NFL season, according to a published report.

Scott McKibben, executive director of the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he’s met with Raiders President Marc Badain in recent weeks to discuss an extension of the team’s current lease which runs out in 2018.

“For sure we are talking about a one-year extension and there’s a real likelihood we could be talking about two years,” McKibben told the paper.

The revelation has politicians in both Oakland and Las Vegas concerned.

Oakland Council President Larry Reid, who’s also a member of the Coliseum Authority, said he was inclined not to do the NFL team any favors.

“If the Raiders are gone, they’re gone,” he told the paper. “I don’t want anything to do with them.”

Meanwhile, Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said he still believes the Las Vegas stadium will be constructed on time.

“I don’t know if they wanted to add a year to be safe, but we’re still on target to get it (the stadium) done by 2020,” Sisolak told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

“I’ve been working with them regularly and they’re working with our staff on the development agreement and things are moving forward,” he told the paper. “I’m not at all worried. I think we’re in good shape.”