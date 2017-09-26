Cat Stolen, Victim Pepper Sprayed In San Bruno Home Invasion

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested after they allegedly stole a pet cat Saturday from a resident of San Bruno, police said Monday.

Officers responded at 7:22 p.m. to the 1000 block of National Avenue, near Interstate Highway 380, after someone called police to report a robbery.

Police allege that two people went into an apartment and forcefully took the cat from the victim.

The victim was sprayed with pepper spray by one of the suspects.

With the help of San Francisco police, the suspects were found and arrested in San Francisco.

Police identified the suspects as 26-year-old San Francisco man Oleksandr Mirza and 26-year-old San Francisco woman Ching Yen.

Both suspects were taken to the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of robbery, burglary, unlawful use of tear gas and conspiracy.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is urged to get in touch with San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

Information can be left anonymously.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.