3-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In Richmond Hit And Run

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Police in Richmond are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a three-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The accident happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of 28th Street and Macdonald Avenue, Richmond police said.
Authorities are searching for a red Smart car that was captured on surveillance video from a nearby business.
Authorities believe the model year is between 2008 and 2012 and that the car has right front end damage.
Anyone who sees a vehicle matching that description is asked to contact Richmond police at 510-233-1214.