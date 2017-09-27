3-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In Richmond Hit And Run

Filed Under: Crime, Hit and run, Richmond, Richmond Police

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Police in Richmond are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a three-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of 28th Street and Macdonald Avenue, Richmond police said.

Authorities are searching for a red Smart car that was captured on surveillance video from a nearby business.

Authorities believe the model year is between 2008 and 2012 and that the car has right front end damage.

Anyone who sees a vehicle matching that description is asked to contact Richmond police at 510-233-1214.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch